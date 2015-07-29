FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 29, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Eric Stamets was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in the trade of OF David Murphy. Stamets was hitting .248 with three home runs and 23 RBIs at Double-A Arkansas. “He’s a really good defender and a developing hitter that adds some middle infield depth to our system,” said Cleveland general manager Chris Antonetti.

1B Jesus Aguilar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Aguilar was recalled from Columbus on Friday. He appeared in three games and was 2-for-9 with one RBI.

LHP Michael Roth was selected from Triple-A Columbus. Roth, 25 was signed by the Indians as a free agent in January and came to training camp as a non-roster player. In 19 starts at Columbus, he was 7-6 with a 4.16 ERA, but he will pitch out of the bullpen with the Indians.

LHP Nick Hagadone had surgery Sunday to repair a fracture in his left elbow. He was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.

