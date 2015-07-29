SS Eric Stamets was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in the trade of OF David Murphy. Stamets was hitting .248 with three home runs and 23 RBIs at Double-A Arkansas. “He’s a really good defender and a developing hitter that adds some middle infield depth to our system,” said Cleveland general manager Chris Antonetti.

1B Jesus Aguilar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Aguilar was recalled from Columbus on Friday. He appeared in three games and was 2-for-9 with one RBI.

LHP Michael Roth was selected from Triple-A Columbus. Roth, 25 was signed by the Indians as a free agent in January and came to training camp as a non-roster player. In 19 starts at Columbus, he was 7-6 with a 4.16 ERA, but he will pitch out of the bullpen with the Indians.

LHP Nick Hagadone had surgery Sunday to repair a fracture in his left elbow. He was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.