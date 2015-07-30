FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
July 31, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Eric Stamets was assigned to Double-A Akron. He acquired by the Indians from the Angels in the trade of OF David Murphy on Tuesday.

RHP Corey Kluber recorded his fifth career complete game, a five-hit 12-1 win over the Royals Wednesday. The 12 runs scored by the Indians marked only the fourth time in Kluber’s 22 starts that the Indians have scored four or more runs. “He set the tone early and didn’t give them anything,” said Manager Terry Francona. “He had something for everything. He was really in control.”

SS Francisco Lindor had two hits, including a home run and a career-high four RBIs on Wednesday. In 51 at-bats since the All-Star break, Lindor is hitting .333 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

OF Tyler Holt was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Holt fills the roster spot created by the trade of OF David Murphy to the Angels on Tuesday. Holt has spent most of the season at Columbus where in 276 at-bats he was hitting .286 with no home runs, 24 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

LHP Jayson Aquino was acquired by the Indians from the Pirates in exchange for cash considerations. In 18 starts at the Class A level this year, Aquino is 4-8 with a 3.54 ERA. He was added to the Indians’ 40-man roster, which is now at 40 players. Aquino was assigned to advanced Class A Lynchburg.

