1B Carlos Santana hit his 12th home run of the season Thursday, a two-run blast in the first inning of a 3-1 victory against Oakland. Santana sent RHP Chris Bassitt’s 1-1 over the center field wall, extending Cleveland’s lead to 3-0.

LHP Rob Kaminsky was dealt to the Indians in exchange for OF Brandon Moss. Considered one of the Cardinals’ top prospects, Kaminsky was 6-5 with a 2.09 ERA in 17 starts for Class A Palm Beach. The New Jersey product was St. Louis’ second first round pick (No. 28 overall) in the 2013 draft, just a few picks after LHP Marco Gonzales. Cleveland has assigned Kaminsky to Class A Lynchburg.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (11-8) pitched his fifth career complete game, throwing a two-hit gem and leading Cleveland to a 3-1 victory against Oakland on Thursday night at the O.co Coliseum. He struck out seven, raising his season total to 140, and walked one. “Oh boy, he was good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “The first inning he gives up an infield hit and then a double and then after that, that was it. He pounded the strike zone, he established his fastball and off of that he threw a real good changeup, breaking ball. And again, just kept them at bay the whole night. That’s a good feeling. We get three in the first and make it stand.” Carrasco was the third straight Indians starter to pitch a complete game, on consecutive days, no less. Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer pitched a complete game against Kansas City on Tuesday, and Corey Kluber followed suit against the Royals on Wednesday. The last major league team to have complete games by starters on three straight days was Oakland from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2010, when Dallas Braden, Gio Gonzalez and Trevor Cahill accomplished the feat. “It feels good,” Carrasco said of continuing the complete game streak. “You kind of compete a little bit.”

OF/INF Lonnie Chisenhall was called up Thursday from Triple-A Columbus, taking the roster that opened when OF Brandon Moss was traded to St. Louis. Chisenhall started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 against Oakland. Indians manager Terry Francona said he’ll use Chisenhall primarily in right field and at first base. He can also play third base and left field. Chisenhall hit .204 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 52 games with the Indians earlier this season before being sent down to Columbus. He appeared in his 398th career game Thursday with the Indians.

LF Michael Brantley went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run Thursday night in a 3-1 victory against Oakland. Brantley is batting .322 (38-for-118) since June 24.