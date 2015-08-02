RHP Cody Anderson (2-3), making his seventh career major league start, gave up four runs (three earned) and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, dropping his second straight decision in a 5-1 loss to Oakland on Saturday night. He struck out four and walked one. Anderson, who grew up in the small northern California city of Quincy, had a loud rooting section of more than 50 family members and friends sitting behind the Indians’ dugout at O.co Coliseum, many of them wearing his No. 56 Cleveland jersey. “It was fun, almost like my debut again,” Anderson said. A’s shortstop Marcus Semien ended Anderson’s night with two outs in the seventh when he lined a solo shot into the left field seats, extending Oakland’s lead to 4-1.

2B Jason Kipnis, who has a sore right shoulder that bothers him when he throws, served as Cleveland’s designated hitter for the second straight game Saturday in a 5-1 loss to Oakland. “I don’t think it’s anything we need to worry about but would just rather stay out ahead of it,” Indians manager Terry Francona said before the game. “It doesn’t hurt him one lick hitting. Hopefully he’ll bounce back tomorrow and be OK.” Kipnis went 0-for-4.

OF Jerry Sands was expected to start Saturday night against Oakland, but manager Terry Francona said he had to change plans when he determined that regular 2B Jason Kipnis needed another game at designated hitter to rest his sore throwing shoulder. Sands was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday but hasn’t made an appearance the past two games.

OF/INF Lonnie Chisenhall hit his fifth home run of the season Saturday night, a solo shot in the fifth inning of a 5-1 loss to Oakland. Chisenhall, who was called up Thursday from Triple-A Columbus, had three hits Friday in Cleveland’s 2-1 victory over the A‘s. “I took some healthy swings today,” Chisenhall said. “I‘m moving in the right direction.” Chisenhall is batting .364 (4-for-11) with one double, one home run and two runs since being recalled.