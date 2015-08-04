RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Monday against the Angels, is coming off of his second complete game of the season, when he scattered five hits during a 12-1 win over Kansas City. The 2014 Cy Young Award winner will be facing the Angels for the second time in his career. He allowed four runs during 4 2/3 innings on April 29, 2014.

2B Jason Kipnis’ sore right shoulder might be more serious than originally thought, and the Indians might have a decision to make about his playing status. Before Sunday’s game in Oakland, Kipnis underwent an MRI, which revealed enough to convince manager Terry Francona to sit the All-Star. “We’ll talk to (Cleveland team physician Mark Schickendantz) and the trainers,” said Francona. “We’ll put our heads together and see what we want to do about it.”

RHP Trevor Bauer didn’t earn a decision despite a strong start Sunday. He left with two outs in the seventh after surrendering a clean single to ninth-hitting Oakland SS Marcus Semien. Bauer allowed one run on four hits while striking out six and walking four in a 114-pitch outing.

UT Ryan Raburn said he has lost about seven pounds while dealing with a stomach issue over the past four weeks. “I‘m taking medication from the trainers and I feel OK,” said Raburn, who did not play Sunday in the series finale at Oakland.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall is 5-for-14 (.357) with one double, one home run, one RBI and three runs since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus. He hit leadoff on Sunday in place of 2B Jason Kipnis, and he went 1-for-3 with two walks. After reaching in his first three at-bats, Chisenhall extended a streak to reaching base seven times over the final three days in Oakland.