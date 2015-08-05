RHP Corey Kluber suffered his 12th loss of the season despite throwing a three-hit shutout in his first four innings. Kluber allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. But the American League’s Cy Young Award winner last year permitted no walks for the third time this season. Kluber last accomplished that feat May 23 against the Chicago White Sox.

2B Jason Kipnis went on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to Sunday, with an inflamed right shoulder.

C Yan Gomes hit his sixth home run of the season Monday night. Gomes propelled a 96 mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels RHP Garrett Richards over the center-field fence for a two-run homer. Gomes, who finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, now has three home runs in his last 13 games after hitting just three in his previous 40.

LHP Michael Roth was optioned to Triple-A Columbus before Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Roth has a 7-6 record and a 4.16 earned-run average in 19 starts for Columbus. Roth, who signed as a minor-league free agent in January, has yet to appear for the Indians.

2B Jose Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus and started Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. As the leadoff hitter, Ramirez walked twice, scored twice and finished 0-for-2.

LHP Kyle Crockett was recalled from Triple-A Columbus for the third time in less than six weeks Monday and faced one batter in the sixth inning of the Indians’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Crockett allowed a single to RF Kole Calhoun before being relieved. At Triple-A Columbus, Crockett went 3-1 with a 5.97 earned-run average in 29 relief appearances. With the Indians, Crockett has not allowed a run in nine of his 10 appearances and compiled a 3.00 ERA.

CF Michael Bourn went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts, stole his 12th base of the season and made two stellar defensive plays in Monday night 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. In the first inning, Bourn made a leaping, one-handed catch at the center-field wall with his back toward home plate to steal a home run from Angels RF Kole Calhoun. Then in the fourth, Bourn charged to catch CF Mike Trout’s line drive before sliding on his knees.

LF Lonnie Chisenhall left Monday night’s game in the fourth inning with a cervical strain. Chisenhall tried to make a diving catch of a sinking line drive from Los Angeles Angels C Carlos Perez in the third inning. Manager Terry Francona said Chisendall would be evaluated Tuesday. Chisenhall, who made the fourth start of his major-league career in right field, went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall returned to the lineup Tuesday after leaving in the fourth inning of Monday night’s game with cervical strain/whiplash. Chisenhall was hurt while trying to make a diving catch of a sinking line drive.

DH Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to eight games Monday night. Brantley went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored another in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Brantley raised his average to .302 and has reached base in 83 of his 96 starts.