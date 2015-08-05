3B Giovanny Urshela broke an 0-for-16 slump Tuesday night with the first three-hit game of his major league career, and hit a two-run home run in the top of the 12th inning to give the Indians a 2-0 win over the Angels. Urshela hit a 78 mph curveball from RHP Cam Bedrosian down the left field line for his fourth homer of the season. Urshela added a double and a single, and finished 3-for-5.

RHP Carlos Carrasco faced just two batters over the minimum in pitching nine shutout innings Tuesday night. Carrasco began the game by retiring the first 11 batters he faced, and he did not conceded a hit until Angels DH David Murphy began the bottom of the fifth with a single. Carrasco permitted one hit, one walk and one hit batter yet did not receive a decision.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall returned to the lineup Tuesday night after leaving Monday night’s game with a cervical strain. Chisenhall tried to make a diving catch of a sinking line drive in the third inning of Monday. On Tuesday, he went 1-for-5 and played all 12 innings in the Indians’ 2-0 win over the Angels. He scored the winning run when 3B Giovanny Urshela hit a two-run home run in the 12th.

LF Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday night. Brantley went 2-for-4, struck out once and received an intentional walk. Brantley is batting .364 (12-for-33) during his streak and .328 (45-for-137) with four homers, 21 RBIs, nine doubles and 16 runs since June 24.