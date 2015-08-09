RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In 40 relief appearances for Columbus, Armstrong was 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 14 saves. He made his major league debut in the ninth inning Saturday against the Twins, retiring the side in order, with two on strikeouts.

RHP Cody Anderson was placed on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. In eight starts in the No. 5 spot in the rotation, Anderson was 2-3 with a 4.31 ERA. The Indians will not immediately replace Anderson in the rotation because they have an off day on Monday and won’t need a fifth starter again until Aug. 15.

OF Abraham Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. He was acquired from San Diego in the July 31 trade in which the Indians sent LHP Marc Rzepczynski to the Padres. Before the trade, Almonte hit .204 in 31 games with the Padres and .275 with four home runs and 35 RBIs in 244 at-bats at Triple-A El Paso. Almonte’s Indians debut was impressive as he went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs against the Twins on Saturday night. “Those were four pretty good swings,” manager Terry Francona said.

OF Tyler Holt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. Holt was recalled from Columbus on July 29 and in nine games was 2-for-20 (.100). “He was putting too much pressure on himself, which was making the game harder,” manager Terry Francona said.

INF Chris Johnson joined the Indians on Saturday. He was acquired in Friday’s trade that sent OF Michael Bourn and OF Nick Swisher to Atlanta. Manager Terry Francona was vague about how much and where Johnson will play. He played third and first base with the Braves, but the Indians are committed to playing 3B Giovanny Urshela and 1B Carlos Santana.