2B Jason Kipnis, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with right shoulder inflammation, began to hit in the cage and take groundballs at second base. Indians manager Terry Francona said Kipnis could be activated sometime next week, when the Indians are in Boston for a three-game series starting Aug. 17.

OF Ryan Raburn was placed on the bereavement list by the Indians, who recalled INF Zach Walters from Triple-A Columbus.