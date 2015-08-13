Indians RHP Trevor Bauer, who will start Thursday’s game, has struggled at Progressive Field this year. He is 4-5 with a 5.60 ERA in 12 home starts and 5-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 starts on the road.

RHP Cody Allen recorded the first five-out save of his career Wednesday. The first two of those outs came in the eighth inning when, with the Indians leading 2-1, the Yankees had runners at first and second with one out. Allen ended the rally by getting DH Alex Rodriguez to ground into an inning-ending double play. “Everyone likes to pitch in big spots like that, the big momentum time in the game. Those are fun times to pitch,” said Allen, who then pitched the ninth inning to pick up his 23rd save.

OF Abraham Almonte has been one of the most impressive newcomers to the Indians in their midseason makeover. On Wednesday night, Almonte’s RBI single in the sixth inning drove in what became the winning run in a 2-1 victory over the Yankees. In four games with the Indians, Almonte is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. “He hustles his rear end off,” said manager Terry Francona. “He’s been very exciting to watch.”

OF Michael Brantley, who has been one of the hottest hitters in the league since the All-Star break, was given a day off Wednesday. Brantley is hitting .398 since the break, but his career average vs. Yankees LHP CC Sabathia is .091 (1-for-11). So, with Sabathia on the mound for the Yankees Wednesday, Francona decided it was a good time to give Brantley a day off.