2B Jason Kipnis who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with right shoulder inflammation, began to hit in the cage and take groundballs at second base. Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis could be activated sometime next week, when the Indians are in Boston for a three-game series starting Aug. 17.

Indians RHP Trevor Bauer, who will start Thursday’s game, has struggled at Progressive Field this year. He is 4-5 with a 5.60 ERA in 12 home starts and 5-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 starts on the road.

INF Chris Johnson has been red hot since coming to the Indians from Atlanta in the trade that sent OF Nick Swisher and OF Michael Bourn to the Braves. Johnson is 7-for-9 (.778) in his first three games with the Indians.

OF Ryan Raburn has been placed on the bereavement list. Raburn has appeared in 67 games, and in 138 at-bats he is hitting .283, with five home runs and 24 RBIs.

RHP Carlos Carrasco didn’t get a decision in Tuesday’s game, but he pitched eight strong innings, giving up two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. In his last three starts Carrasco is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA, an opponents’ batting average of .085 (7-for-82), with 22 strikeouts and two walks.

OF Michael Brantley had three hits, including two doubles, to raise his season total for doubles to 35, the most in the American League. In 23 games since the All-Star break Brantley is hitting .393 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.

INF Zach Walters has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill the roster spot created when OF Ryan Raburn was placed on the bereavement list. In 264 at-bats at Columbus, Walters hit .250 with six home runs and 35 RBIs while starting games at five different positions: left field, third base, first base, second base and shortstop.