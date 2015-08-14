RHP Trevor Bauer gave up two more home runs in his loss to the Yankees on Thursday. Bauer has allowed at least one home run in nine of his last 10 starts and he has given up 22 home runs overall this season. “When he doesn’t execute his pitch, he’s leaving it in the wrong place,” manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Danny Salazar, in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s game, ran off the mound and caught a popup at home plate, reaching above 3B Giovanny Urshela and C Roberto Perez. “I‘m glad he caught it, but I‘m not sure why he caught it,” said Manager Terry Francona, who would prefer his pitchers to remain on the mound in such situations.

LHP T.J. House, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on May 21. On Thursday, the Indians announced that they were rescinding that option and placing him on the major league 15-day disabled list with an inflamed left shoulder.

INF Mike Aviles’ four-year-old daughter Adriana, and her twin sister Maiya, threw out the ceremonial first pitches prior to the game. Adriana was diagnosed with leukemia in May.

RHP Jeff Manship is quietly having an outstanding year out of the bullpen since being called up from Triple-A Columbus on June 18. In 16 relief appearances Manship has a 1.35 ERA and has held opposing batters to a .141 batting average. “As a starter with Minnesota he was throwing 89-91 mph. As a reliever he’s been throwing 91 to 94, and I think that extra velocity has really helped him,” said manager Terry Francona.