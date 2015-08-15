RHP Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Armstrong hasn’t allowed a run in 2 2/3 innings of work with the Indians this season.

RHP Corey Kluber allowed one run on a solo homer and walked one in a dominant performance on Friday. Kluber improved to 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in three starts against the Twins this season and is 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA over his last four starts overall. The complete game was the seventh of Kluber’s career and fourth this season. “I think both games I’ve pitched against them they’ve been aggressive. I’ve pitched plenty of games against teams that are aggressive where it hasn’t gone in my favor,” Kluber said. “I think it’s just a matter of a team is aggressive and you execute your pitches, you have a chance to have some quick innings and keep your pitch count down.”

RHP Josh Tomlin will be recalled in time to make his season debut on Saturday. Tomlin, who has missed the almost entire season following right shoulder surgery, is 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA in seven starts in the minor leagues.

LF Mike Aviles went 3-for-4 and stole a base. For Aviles, it was his third multi-hit game of the season and first since July 19. He had just two hits total over that span.

OF Michael Brantley is day-to-day with a sore left shoulder. He had an MRI in Cleveland earlier in the day on Friday before arriving late to the Twin Cities.