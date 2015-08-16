RHP Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Armstrong made his major-league debut on Aug. 8 but pitched in just two games before he was optioned. The 24-year-old Armstrong pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four while walking one.

SS Francisco Lindor extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games with two hits. Lindor’s double in the sixth inning was Cleveland’s first hit of the game. He also singled in the eighth inning. During his hitting streak, Lindor is batting .487 (19-for-39) with 10 runs scored.

OF Ryan Raburn was activated from the bereavement list. Raburn went on the bereavement list Tuesday after the death of his wife’s grandmother. Players are permitted to be on the bereavement list for three to seven days. Raburn is hitting .283 with 24 RBIs in 67 games this season.

OF Michael Brantley (shoulder) was scheduled to hit in the cage before Sunday’s game and might be available to pinch hit.

OF Zach Walters was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Walters has played in just 12 games for the Indians this year. In his brief stint with Cleveland in 2015, Walters hit .133 (4-for-30) with three RBIs. He started just five of the 12 games he played.