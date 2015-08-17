2B Jason Kipnis (shoulder) is getting closer to returning from the 15-day disabled list, but manager Terry Francona said Kipnis still isn’t ready to play second base. The Indians’ medical staff wants to make sure Kipnis can make throws to the bases before he’s activated.

SS Francisco Lindor had his career-high 10-game hitting streak snapped in Sunday’s loss. Lindor reached on an error and drew a walk but was 0-for-3 at the plate. He batted .487 (19-for-39) during the streak.

INF Chris Johnson was unavailable for Sunday’s game after suffering a spider bite that resulted in a trip to the hospital. Johnson experienced swelling in his left hand Sunday morning after he was bitten Saturday morning. He’s listed as day-to-day.

DH Ryan Raburn was back in the lineup Sunday after returning from the bereavement list. Raburn went on the bereavement list on Tuesday and was activated Saturday. He went 1-for-4 Sunday with a double to lead off the second inning and scored Cleveland’s only run.

OF Michael Brantley (shoulder) was scheduled to hit in the cage before Sunday’s game and could have been available to pinch hit Sunday, manager Terry Francona said. Brantley has missed Cleveland’s last three games. He’s batting .312 with a league-leading 35 doubles in 103 games this year.