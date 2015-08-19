RHP Corey Kluber, coming off two straight complete games, faces the Boston Red Sox in the series finale Wednesday night. He pitched a one-hitter against the Minnesota Twins in his last start and is 5-3 in his last eight starts. He is 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox and 0-2 against the AL East this season.

2B Jason Kipnis (shoulder) was activated from the DL, but he wasn’t in the lineup. Kipnis said he won’t need surgery after the season.

2B Jason Kipnis, on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with right shoulder inflammation, was activated before the game and pinch hit, making the final out. He says he won’t need surgery after the season.

RHP Trevor Bauer’s struggles continued at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Bauer, who gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous start, allowed five in 1 2/3 Tuesday and has just one win in his last seven starts. His ERA ballooned to 4.62 as he fell to 9-10. “He’s fighting it right now,” said manager Terry Francona. “I think we all know that. When they’re going real good and you feel good and you’re confident and you’re throwing pitches with conviction. And I think right now he’s probably second guessing himself a little bit. ‘Am I throwing the right pitch? Are they hitting it when I do?’ We’ve got to get him back to being confident.”

2B Jose Ramirez snapped an 0-for-21 stretch with a single in the sixth inning. He is batting just .197 after finishing the game 1-for-4.

RHP Gavin Floyd, who underwent serious elbow surgery during spring training, is slated to make his first rehab start for the Indians’ Arizona Rookie League team on Wednesday night.

1B Chris Johnson, whose left hand was infected by a spider bite, was placed on the DL and was returning to Cleveland for treatment.

1B Chris Johnson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with an infected left hand resulting from a spider bite. He was set to fly back to Cleveland to see a specialist.

LF Michael Brantley, DHing for the second straight game after missing three with a shoulder injury, continued his hot hitting with a solo homer that accounted for his team’s only run in a 9-1 loss. In 32 games since July 7, he is batting .374 with a .447 on-base and .602 slugging percentages. He has 13 doubles over that span and leads the majors with 36.