Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 22, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Cody Anderson (strained left oblique) threw about 60 pitches in a two-inning simulated game. He could begin a rehab assignment next week.

OF Michael Choice was acquired by the Indians for cash on Friday after the Rangers designated him for assignment earlier in the week. Choice, 25, was assigned to Triple-A Columbus after the deal was announced. The Rangers parted with Choice after acquiring OF Will Venable in a trade with the Padres. Choice had just one at-bat with the Rangers this year and struck out. Choice, a former first-round draft pick by the Athletics, hit .244 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs for Triple-A Round Rock this year. He was traded to the Rangers after the 2013 season and batted .182 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 86 games in 2014.

LF Michael Brantley returned to left field after making four consecutive starts at designated hitter while recovering from a shoulder injury.

