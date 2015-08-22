RHP Cody Anderson (strained left oblique) threw about 60 pitches in a two-inning simulated game. He could begin a rehab assignment next week.

RHP Cody Anderson (strained left oblique) threw about 60 pitches in a simulated game Friday. Anderson threw 35 pitches in the first simulated inning and approximately 20 to 25 in his second simulated inning. Anderson has been on the DL since Aug. 8 and could begin a rehab assignment next week.

OF Michael Choice was obtained from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations Friday. He was designated for assignment earlier this week when the Rangers obtained OF Wil Venable from the San Diego Padres. This season with Triple-A Round Rock, he batted .244 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs and posted a .708 OPS in 110 games. Choice was acquired by Texas from the Oakland Athletics following the 2013 and had a .182 average with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 86 games last season with the Rangers. He is the first outfielder obtained by the Indians since trading David Murphy, Brandon Moss, Nick Swisher and Michael Bourn in a span of 11 days between July 28-Aug. 7.

RHP Danny Salazar goes for his fourth straight win Saturday afternoon, when he makes his second career start against the Yankees. Salazar has equaled the longest winning streak of his career after allowing one run and four hits over seven innings of an 8-2 win at Boston on Monday. Salazar’s previous win was Aug. 12 against the Yankees when he allowed one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings.

RHP Carlos Carrasco won in New York for the third time in as many career starts. His first win there was June 13, 2011, when he pitched seven innings in a 1-0 victory. After spending the latter part of 2012 and all of 2013 recovering from an elbow injury, he rejoined Cleveland’s rotation Aug. 10, 2014, when he pitched five scoreless innings in a 4-1 win and has been a mainstay ever since, posting a 2.85 ERA in 35 starts. Friday was his sixth career double-digit strikeout game as he recorded 11 strikeouts with eight coming on off-speed pitches.

LF Michael Brantley returned to the outfield after spending the past four games as a designated hitter due to a shoulder injury that initially flared up last week. Brantley missed last weekend’s series at Minnesota and had an MRI last weekend. He had two RBI singles and a diving catch while improving his average to .455 (25-for-55) in his last 13 games.