RHP Cody Anderson (strained left oblique) will pitch three innings in a rehab game Monday for Single-A Lake County. Manager Terry Francona said Anderson could go more, but three innings was a good number since the Indians do not want to waste innings in a rehab game. Anderson threw about 60 pitches in a simulated game Friday and could return to the Indians after next week.

SS Francisco Lindor tied a season high by getting three hits for the fourth time this season. Over his last 17 games, Lindor is batting .394 (26-for-66) while reaching in 16 games. Lindor’s second hit also led to manager Terry Francona being ejected in the third inning. He was ruled out on a force play although New York SS Didi Gregorius did not appear to have his foot on second base.

RHP Trevor Bauer will try to rebound from his worst start of the season on Sunday when he faces the Yankees. On Tuesday, he was torched for five runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings during a 9-1 loss at Boston. Bauer’s previous games against the Yankees have not gone well.

RHP Danny Salazar was unable to get a career-high fourth straight win as he was tagged for five runs (four earned) and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings. The unearned run was his doing as he made a throwing error on a play at second base. Salazar was unable to get through five innings for the fifth time and his eight hits allowed were the second-highest total of the year.

INF/OF Jose Ramirez started at third base for the second time in his career. Ramirez made the start there after manager Terry Francona’s original lineup had him in left field. His previous start at third base was Sept. 9, 2013, against the Kansas City Royals, when he had two changes and committed a fielding error.