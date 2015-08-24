RHP Corey Kluber has dominated interleague games. He will try to keep it going Monday when the Indians and Cubs meet at Wrigley Field.

SS Francisco Lindor had a day to remember Sunday when he hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning off RHP Dellin Betances. The switch-hitter became the first player to hit a home run off Betances from the left side of the plate. Over his last 18 games, Lindor is batting .409 (29-for-71) while reaching base in 17 of those. Lindor’s 18-game stretch also includes a .433 (13-for-30) average against the Yankees this season.

RHP Trevor Bauer had been torched for a combined 11 earned runs in five innings over his previous two starts during losses to the Red Sox and Yankees. Despite issuing a season-high six walks, Bauer gave up an unearned run and two singles in 6 1/3 innings. It was the third time he issued at least six walks (also April 6, 2013, at Tampa Bay and May 1, 2013 vs. Philadelphia).

1B Carlos Santana reached 15 home runs for the fifth straight season Sunday when he hit a two-run home run with two outs in the first home.

RHP Cody Allen converted his 26th save and second four-out save of the series. Allen has six saves of at least four outs and three have been against the Yankees. On Friday, he needed 19 pitches and during Sunday’s win, Allen threw 15 pitches.