RHP Cody Anderson will be activated off the disabled list and will start Wednesday night vs. Milwaukee. Anderson will take the place of RHP Carlos Carrasco, who was scratched from that start due to a sore shoulder, and will be placed on the disabled list. Anderson, 2-3 with a 4.31 ERA in eight starts, has been on the DL since Aug. 8 with a left oblique strain.

RHP Corey Kluber, who despite a 3.43 ERA, leads all AL pitchers in losses with a record of 8-13, has pitched 103 hitless innings. That’s 10 more than any other pitcher in the majors. Washington RHP Max Scherzer is second with 93 hitless innings.

SS Francisco Lindor was 3-for-5 Tuesday and is now hitting .362 (54-149), with five home runs, eight doubles, and 21 RBIs since the All-Star break. “He looks like he’s gaining confidence by the day,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He’s become an impactful hitter in our lineup, which is not easy for a young kid to do.”

RHP Gavin Floyd, on the disabled list all season after surgery on a broken right elbow, will make a three-inning rehab appearance for Double-A Akron on Saturday. He posted an 8.31 ERA over two rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona League.

RHP Carlos Carrasco has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday due to soreness in his right shoulder and is expected to be placed on the disabled list. Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco underwent an MRI, which came back clean. Francona said the Indians don’t feel that the condition is serious. Carrasco leads all Indians pitchers in wins. In 25 starts he is 12-9 with a 3.53 ERA.

OF Michael Brantley belted two home runs Tuesday, his third career multi-homer game. In eight interleague games this year Brantley is hitting .452. Since the All-Star break Brantley is hitting .385 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 126 at-bats.