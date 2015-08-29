SS Francisco Lindor’s sixth inning double extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Since the All-Star break Lindor is hitting .365, with nine doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs.

RHP Trevor Bauer, who was supposed to start Saturday’s game was pushed up to Friday, replacing RHP Danny Salazar, who was scratched from the start because of a virus that sidelined him for two days earlier in the week. Bauer was able to start on his normal days’ rest, however, because the Indians had an off day Thursday. He responded by pitching eight innings and holding the Angels to one run in a 3-1 victory. “One run in eight innings. We’ll take that every time,” said Manager Terry Francona.

RHP Danny Salazar was scratched from his scheduled start because he was still recovering from a virus that caused him to miss two days of work earlier in the week. Salazar’s next start is expected to come Monday in Toronto.

RHP Danny Salazar was scratched from his scheduled start Friday because he was still recovering from a virus that caused him to miss two days of work earlier in the week. “He lost about five or six pounds,” said Manager Terry Francona. “We didn’t think it would fair to him to start tonight, having lost two days of work.” Salazar’s next start will be Monday in Toronto.

RHP Gavin Floyd will pitch three innings on a rehab assignment for Double-A Akron on Saturday. Floyd has been on the disabled list all year after undergoing surgery during spring training to repair a broken elbow.

INF Chris Johnson (infected left hand) is likely to be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday.

INF Chris Johnson is scheduled to make rehab appearances in games with Double-A Akron on Friday and Saturday. If Johnson has no setbacks, he will be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday, according to Manager Terry Francona. Johnson has been on the DL since Aug. 18 with an infection in his left hand.