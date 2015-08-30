RHP Trevor Bauer’s seven strikeouts Friday night raised his season total to 152. With RHP Corey Kluber (213), RHP Carlos Carrasco (173) and RHP Danny Salazar (162), the Indians have four pitchers with more than 150 strikeouts in the same season for the first time in franchise history.

C Yan Gomes’ first career grand slam capped a five-run eighth inning in the Indians’ 8-3 win over the Angels. The home run came on Yan Gomes jersey night at Progressive Field. “I saw a bunch of Gomes jerseys out there,” he said. “Everyone is liking me today, I guess.”

RHP Gavin Floyd will be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday.

Indians RHP Gavin Floyd and INF Chris Johnson will both be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Johnson has been on the DL since Aug. 18 with an infection in his left hand.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games with a second inning single. Chisenhall is hitting .483 during his hitting streak, and in 23 games since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on July 30 he is hitting .408.