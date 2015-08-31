OF Carlos Santana hit two fly balls that were lost in the sun by Angels outfielders on Sunday. Both went as doubles for Santana. “If Carlos had hit another ball in the sun he might have gone for the cycle,” joked Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

OF Abraham Almonte hit his first career grand slam in the fifth inning. It was the Indians’ second grand slam in as many days. C Yan Gomes hit a grand slam on Saturday. It’s the first time the Indians have hit grand slams in consecutive home games since Manny Ramirez and Kenny Lofton did it vs. Seattle, on Aug. 19 and 20, 2000.

RHP Gavin Floyd will be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. He has been on the DL all year after undergoing surgery in March to repair a broken right elbow.

INF Chris Johnson, made two rehab appearances with Double-A Akron on Saturday and Sunday. He will be activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Johnson has been on the DL since Aug. 18 with a left hand infection.

RHP Josh Tomlin, who has spent two of the last three years rehabbing from arm surgeries, is making up for lost time. Tomlin pitched seven strong inning Sunday, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, to pick up his third consecutive win in four starts since coming off the disabled list. “It’s tough to miss that that much time, but sometimes you have to deal with it in the course of your career. Hopefully now that’s in the past,” said Tomlin, who is 3-1 with 3.08 ERA in four starts.