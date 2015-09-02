RHP Cody Anderson will make the 10th start of the season and his career Tuesday in the middle game of the three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed two hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings Wednesday and did not factor in the decision in a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. It was his first start since Aug. 7 after an oblique strain put him on the disabled list. The 24-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.20 ERA in four starts on the road. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

SS Francisco Lindor was 0-for-4 Monday to end a nine-game hit streak. He batted .471 (16-for-34) with two homers and seven RBIs during the streak.

1B Carlos Santana was 1-for-3 with a walk in the 4-2 win over Toronto Monday to extend his hit streak to eight games. He is batting .344 (11-for-32) with one home run and nine RBIs on the streak.

RHP Danny Salazar struck out 10 in seven innings Monday in the 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his fifth start of the season in which he has had at least 10 strikeouts. He was starting on eight days’ rest after missing his scheduled start on Friday because of illness. “I got tired quick,” he said. “In the fourth inning I was dead tired. I had to hold on and try to come back. I lost six pounds in two days and I wasn’t able to work out like I normally do in between outings. It’s tough to come back and try to keep good energy the whole game. I just tried to put in my mind ‘You need to attack, you need to keep attacking. You can’t give up right now.'”

RHP Gavin Floyd was reinstated from the disabled list. He had been out all season due to a fractured right elbow.

INF Chris Johnson was reinstated from the disabled list. He had been out since Aug. 15 due to an infected left index finger.

LF Michael Brantley was 0-for-4 Monday in the 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to end a seven-game hit streak. He hit .462 (12-for-26) with two homers and five RBIs during the streak.