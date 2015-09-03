RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus Tuesday with the expansion of rosters. This is his second stint with the Indians. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out four in 2 2/3 innings for Cleveland Aug. 8-14. The 24-year-old was 1-2 with a 2.38 ERA and 16 saves in 46 relief appearances for Columbus. He struck out 80, walked 26 and allowed 13 earned runs in 49 2/3 innings.

RHP Trevor Bauer will make his 26th start of the season Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Bauer is coming off a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels when he allowed five hits and one run in eight innings. The 24-year-old has not allowed a home run in his past three starts. He has one career start against Toronto. He did not factor in the decision in Cleveland’s 10-7 win over Toronto at Progressive Field on May 3 when he allowed seven hits, three walks and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. This will be his first start at Rogers Centre.

C Yan Gomes hit two home runs Tuesday in the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, twice tying the game. Eight of his 11 homers his season have come after the All-Star break.

RHP Gavin Floyd (fracture right elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list. He was put on the DL after suffering a re-fracture in the elbow on March 10 and had surgery on March 16. He has not appeared in a major-league game since June 19, 2014, when he was with the Atlanta Braves. He will pitch out of the bullpen and will be closely monitored.

INF Chris Johnson (infected left hand) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday as rosters were expanded and grounded out in the ninth inning of the 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning. He was acquired from the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 7 in exchange for OF Nick Swisher and OF Michael Bourn and cash. He went on the DL on Aug. 15. He was hitting .429 (9-for-21) in six games for the Indians when he suffered what appeared to be a spider bite on his left index finger and the hand became infected. He will split time between first and third bases and also will be used as a DH.