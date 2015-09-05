OF Carlos Moncrief was designated for assignment Friday to free up a roster spot. Moncrief hit .187 for Triple-A Columbus in 57 games this season.

RHP Corey Kluber suffered a hamstring injury during a workout and is expected to miss 10 days, MLB.com reported Friday. Kluber was scratched from his start Friday night against the Detroit Tigers. Josh Tomlin started instead. Kluber, 29, leads the American League with 13 losses despite a 3.41 ERA.

RHP Corey Kluber (right hamstring) will be out a minimum 10 days but is expected to pitch again this season.

RHP Corey Kluber was scrubbed from his scheduled Friday night start at Detroit due to a right hamstring strain.

RF Jerry Sands has feasted on Detroit pitching in two of the four games he has played against them this season. He went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run plus a triple and scored twice Friday night in Cleveland’s 8-1 win. In his first game against the Tigers this season, back in April, Sands went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. He admitted to thinking about hitting for the cycle after getting the home run and triple in his first two at-bats. “You always think about it,” he said. “I just wanted to concentrate on my last two at-bats.”

IF Michael Martinez, 32, had his contract purchased Friday by Cleveland from its Triple-A Columbus farm club.

RHP Danny Salazar makes his fourth start against Detroit this season when he goes against the Tigers on Saturday night.

LHP Giovanni Soto, traded from Detroit to Cleveland in 2010 for SS Jhonny Peralta, had his contract purchased Friday by the Indians.

LHP T.J. House was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to create room for IF Michael Martinez and LHP Giovanni Soto.

RHP Josh Tomlin improved to 4-1 Friday night with his third career complete game, a four-hit 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall is hitting .378 since coming back from a lengthy sojourn in Triple-A.