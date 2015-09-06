RHP Cody Anderson makes his first career appearance against Detroit when he starts against the Tigers Sunday at Comerica Park. Anderson will be making his 11th appearance in the majors. He has pitched on the road five times, going 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA.

UT Michael Martinez pinch-hit for Cleveland for the second straight game Saturday night, blooping a single to left-center in the eighth.

RHP Danny Salazar dropped to 1-3 against Detroit this season when he was the losing pitcher in Saturday night’s 6-0 victory by the Tigers. “He made a lot of mistakes early on,” manager Terry Francona said. “He got that double play (in the first) but they got a run on those three two-out hits in the second. He made a lot of very hittable mistakes after that. He didn’t have the good off-speed command that he normally has. His mistakes left the ball park.”

LHP Giovanni Soto saw his first major-league action Saturday throwing one pitch and getting a ground ball out to end the fifth inning.

RHP Gavin Floyd turned in two scoreless in relief Saturday night as the Cleveland Indians try to get his career back on track.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (right shoulder) threw a satisfactory bullpen and manager Terry Francona declared him fit to start Tuesday.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall went hitless, as did most of his teammates Saturday night to cool off a hot streak. Chisenhall entered the game hitting .378 since his recall from the minors at the end of July. Confidence is a key, manager Terry Francona said. “I just think it plays such a big part in our game,” he said.