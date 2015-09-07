RHP Cody Anderson blanked Detroit on two hits over his seven innings Sunday to even his record at 3-3. The rookie right-hander, making his first start against Detroit, didn’t overpower the Tigers but he did keep them from getting anything going. Anderson’s legs cramped up on him sixth and he was taken out after the seventh.

LF Michael Martinez got three hits Sunday for Cleveland but also was thrown out trying steal second with one out in the seventh. “He ran a ball down (in left), got three base hits,” manager Terry Francona said. “But you don’t want him to run into outs.” Especially with the top of the order coming up. That won’t be a big negative as the Indians evaluate his talents to see how they might apply to next season.

SS Francisco Lindor tripled in two runs and scored the final run of Cleveland’s three-run sixth inning Sunday that keyed the Indians’ 4-0 win over Detroit. He got the green light to attack a 1-1 pitch after trying to bunt twice with runners on first and second with nobody out. He tripled to deep right center, then scored on a single. “I yelled at him to go hit,” manager Terry Francona said. “He runs good enough (to keep out of the double play). The one thing I was hoping is that he wasn’t going to pop it up.”

RHP Trevor Bauer comes off a four-out outing in his most recent start when he takes the mound Monday at Chicago against the White Sox. Bauer is 2-1 this season and for his career against the White Sox. He has faced them four times this season, posting a 3.08 ERA, and with six lifetime starts in which he has a 3.74 ERA.

LHP Giovanni Soto got the final out of the fifth inning on one pitch Saturday night in his major league debut and manager Terry Francona has been having some fun with the writers about overworking the rookie. “We’re going to keep an eye on him, but my guess is he’ll probably be able to bounce back,” Francona said Sunday. Soto is one of two lefties Cleveland has in its bullpen and this month will be used to see how he reacts to pitching in the majors. “One thing is in 3-4 weeks, you’re probably not going to find out all you want,” Francona said, “but I’ll be willing to bet we’ll find out more than would have if we hadn’t of called him up.”

C Roberto Perez had precautionary X-rays taken following Saturday night’s game because he took a foul ball off his hand early in the game. “I think he’s fine,” manager Terry Francona said Sunday. “Even though he’s not in the lineup, you don’t want to have your backup catcher showing up the next day and he’s hurting. When it’s September and you could have had somebody (up). He’s stiff but he’s all right.”