2B Jason Kipnis was back in the starting lineup for the Indians on Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Kipnis, who’s from the Chicago area, didn’t start in the Indians’ 3-2 win Monday against the White Sox, despite holding stellar career numbers at U.S. Cellular Field. Kipnis, who’s hitting almost 100 points lower against LHPs, missed Chicago ace LHP Chris Sale on Monday. Tuesday wasn’t much easier, though, as he faced Chicago rookie LHP Carlos Rodon. Kipnis went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Cleveland’s 7-4 loss.

INF/OF Michael Martinez wasn’t expected to start Tuesday in the Indians’ 7-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox, but was put into the lineup when CF Abraham Almonte was removed for a minor health issue. Martinez started in CF and hit ninth. He went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run. The double was his first since Aug. 3 at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

SS Francisco Lindor got a day out of the starting lineup Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Terry Francona said Lindor played through an illness Monday and felt the talented rookie needed a day off to full recover. Lindor has hit safely in 55 of 74 games since June 14, when he was called up from Triple-A Columbus and made his major-league debut.

SS Francisco Lindor isn’t completely recovered from an illness that kept him out of the lineup Tuesday, but he started Wednesday.

CF Abraham Almonte was scratched from the starting lineup Tuesday by Indians manager Terry Francona. Almonte has an inflamed hair follicle in the armpit area of his right arm and is day-to-day.

CF Abraham Almonte was back in the starting lineup Wednesday, a day after an inflamed hair follicle under his left arm caused him to be scratched. The issue hasn’t completely healed, but he felt well enough to play.

RHP Josh Tomlin will try to build off a strong outing in his last trip to the mound when he starts for the Indians on Wednesday in a series finale at the Chicago White Sox. Tomlin, who will make his sixth start this season, earned a win in his previous start Sept. 4 against the Detroit Tigers. He held the Tigers to one run on four hits and struck out six in throwing a complete game. Tomlin has won four straight starts, with a 2.48 ERA in that span. This will be his fifth career start and sixth appearance against the White Sox. He has an 0-2 record and 3.91 ERA in those outings and last faced the White Sox May 26, 2014 at U.S. Cellular Field.

RHP Carlos Carrasco was activated from the 15-day disabled list by the Indians on Tuesday after recovering from inflammation in his right shoulder. Carrasco started in Cleveland’s 7-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox and had a tough outing. Carrasco was expected to throw 75 or 80 pitches, but wound up throwing just 58 before manager Terry Francona pulled him after 2 2/3 innings. Carrasco struck out five, but allowed four runs on four hits and three walks, including two home runs.