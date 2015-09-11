OF Carlos Moncrief, designated for assignment by the Indians on Sept. 4, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Double-A Akron. Moncrief hit .187 for Triple-A Columbus in 57 games this season.

RHP Corey Kluber is showing signs of progress with his sore right hamstring, according to Indians manager Terry Francona. After doing rehab work in a pool for several days, Kluber is now doing work outside the pool and could run some sprints Thursday. Francona said the Indians’ coaching staff, medical staff and Kluber need to convene Thursday to determine a possible date for the ace’s return to the rotation.

RHP Corey Kluber, who hasn’t started a game since Aug. 29 because of a strained hamstring, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday.

SS Francisco Lindor returned to the starting lineup in a big way for the Indians in a series finale Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox. Lindor, who didn’t start Tuesday because of an illness, went 3-for-5 and nearly hit for the cycle. He singled, tripled and homered, and scored the game’s first run after his triple to center field in the first inning. His name is starting to be mentioned in the chase for the American League Rookie of the Year Award, but he hasn’t been up all season and probably won’t win because of it. “It’s an honor to be mentioned in the race for rookie of the year,” Lindor said. “I‘m not playing for rookie of the year. I‘m playing to make the play and to win.”

RHP Danny Salazar will start for the Indians on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Salazar will be looking for some payback after the Tigers got a season-high six runs off him in just 3 2/3 innings in his last start (Sept. 5 at Comerica Park in Detroit). Salazar will be making his fifth start against the Tigers this season and he went 1-3 with a 6.55 ERA in the first four. He’s lost three straight starts against Detroit.

CF Abraham Almonte returned to the Indians’ starting lineup Wednesday in the finale of a series at the Chicago White Sox. Almonte was scratched before a game Tuesday because of an infected hair follicle under his left arm, but said the issue is starting to improve. It wasn’t fully healed Wednesday, but Almonte was able to play through it, going 1-for-4 in Cleveland’s 6-4 win at U.S. Cellular Field.

RHP Josh Tomlin allowed three home runs in his 5 2/3 innings at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, but earned the win thanks largely to limiting the damage around them. All three homers were solo shots. “At the rate they’re getting hit, that’s really big,” he said of limiting damage. “That’s an issue that I‘m trying to correct, but I’ll never shy away from contact from guys. That’s just not what I would do.”

RHP Jeff Manship has impressed Indians manager Terry Francona since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 18. Manship, who signed a minor-league deal with Cleveland last offseason, has been especially good the past month. Since Aug. 11 the reliever has struck out 12 in 12 1/2 innings and allowed one run. He threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to protect a lead Wednesday in the Indians’ 6-4 win at the Chicago White Sox. “He’s pitched great, and there’s no reason to think he can’t help us moving forward (next season),” Francona said Wednesday. “I mean, he’s gotten out lefties and righties, his velocity has ticked up a little bit out of the bullpen, he’s got a lot of deception and his breaking ball is very good. You’ve got to find guys (sometimes) and fortunately we did.”