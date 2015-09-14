FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber hasn’t started a game since Aug. 29 due to a strained right hamstring. The Indians haven’t announced a starter for Thursday’s game with Kansas City. Manager Terry Francona said Kluber could be a candidate to start that game, depending on how he feels.

2B Jason Kipnis did not start the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. Kipnis, who hit .323 in the first half of the season and was selected to the AL All-Star team, is hitting .189 (18-for-95) since Aug. 1.

RHP Trevor Bauer gave up six runs in three innings in taking the loss in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. Bauer admits his wildly inconsistent season, in which he is either very good or very bad in many starts, is frustrating. “When I pitch well I give our team a good chance to win. When I don’t pitch well I can’t even keep the team close enough to compete,” he said. “That’s the worst part of it. On my bad nights I‘m not giving us a chance to win.”

INF Chris Johnson, who had three hits and two RBIs in the first game, is hitting .372 (16-for-43) since the Indians acquired him in a trade with Atlanta on Aug. 7.

