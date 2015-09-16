RHP Corey Kluber is getting close to rejoining the Indians’ starting rotation. Kluber hasn’t pitched since Aug. 29 due to a strained right hamstring. Manager Terry Francona said Kluber feels confident he can start Thursday’s game against Kansas City.

2B Jason Kipnis, who was leading the American League in hitting for much of the first half of the season, is in a prolonged slump. Despite hitting a home run leading off the first inning Monday, Kipnis is hitting .130 in September (6-46) and .190 since Aug. 1 (19-100). Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis has been bothered recently by a stiff neck.

RHP Carlos Carrasco struck out nine in getting the win Monday. Carrasco has recorded five or more strikeouts in 15 consecutive starts, the fourth-longest streak in Indians history, dating to 1914. Carrasco’s streak is the longest by an Indians pitcher since Luis Tiant had 17 consecutive starts of five or more strikeouts in June and August of 1968.

LF Michael Brantley had three hits, including a seventh-inning double, his 44th double of the year, the most in the major leagues. Two of Brantley’s hits came off RHP Edinson Volquez, against whom Brantley has a career average of .750 (6-for-8). Brantley has a nine-game hitting streak against Kansas City. He’s hitting .375 (12-for-32) during the streak.