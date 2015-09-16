FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
September 17, 2015 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber did some pitcher’s fielding practice drills on Tuesday, and seems to be on target to start Thursday’s game against Kansas City. Kluber hasn’t started a game since Aug. 29 due to a strained right hamstring.

SS Francisco Lindor leads all major league rookies with a .311 batting average. Lindor is third among AL rookies with 99 hits even though he’s 12th among rookies in games played.

RHP Bryan Shaw, who set an Indians record with 80 appearances last season, leads the team in appearances again this year with 65. “The more he pitches, the better he is,” said Manager Terry Francona of Shaw, who is 3-3 with a 2.73 ERA.

RHP Josh Tomlin pitched a four-hit complete game, but still took the loss on Tuesday. It was Tomlin’s second complete game of the season. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. “We need wins,” said Tomlin.

