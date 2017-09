RHP Corey Kluber, recovered from a strained hamstring, made his first start since Aug. 29, but he lasted just four innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits.

RHP Trevor Bauer was moved to the bullpen to make room for RHP Corey Kluber, who returned to the rotation Thursday after missing 2 1/2 weeks with a hamstring strain. Bauer pitched less than four innings in three of his past six starts. In his last seven starts, he is 2-4 with a 7.63 ERA.