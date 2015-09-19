FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#Intel
September 19, 2015 / 2:23 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber made his first start since Aug. 29, due to a strained hamstring, on Thursday night. He pitched four innings and gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits, with five strikeouts and no walks. Manager Terry Francona defended his decision to error on the side of caution by removing Kluber from the game after four innings. “I might have been overly protective, but I‘m not going to apologize for it,” Francona said “When you’ve been down as long as he was, I just thought it was in his best interest to take him out there. It was the right thing to do.”

2B Jason Kipnis was in the starting lineup Thursday as the designated hitter. Manager Francona has begun to periodically use Kipnis in the DH role in the last couple weeks, because Kipnis has been dealing with a nagging sore shoulder.

2B Jason Kipnis was not in the starting lineup due in large part to his .236 a career average vs. White Sox LHP Chris Sale.

RHP Trevor Bauer has been moved out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen. In 29 starts this year Bauer is 11-12 with a 4.71 ERA. He started strong, going 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four April starts, but in his last 25 starts he is 9-12 with a 5.22 ERA. In four September starts he is 1-2 with a 10.32 ERA.

1B Carlos Santana was 3-for-5 in Thursday’s loss. Santana has hit safely in 20 of 23 games since Aug. 23. He is hitting .309 in that span, with 11 RBIs and 17 walks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
