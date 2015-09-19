RHP Cody Anderson has quietly been a solid contributor to the Indians’ late season charge. Anderson was the winning pitcher Friday, pitching 6 2/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits. “He competes like crazy,” said manager Terry Francona. In three September starts Anderson is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA.

2B Jason Kipnis was not in the starting lineup due in large part to his .236 a career average vs. White Sox LHP Chris Sale.

2B Jason Kipnis was not in the starting lineup, due in large part to his .236 a career average vs. White Sox LHP Chris Sale.

SS Francisco Lindor had three more hits Friday, including his 10th home run. Lindor is hitting .319 overall and since July 29 he is hitting .455 (35-for-70) with 20 RBIs and 21 runs scored at Progressive Field.

1B Carlos Santana’s grand slam off LHP Chris Sale was the big blow in the Indians’ six-run third inning Friday. It was a rare big hit for Santana, who despite 16 home runs and leading the league in walks, has struggled offensively. His .237 batting average is the highest it’s been since early May. “We’ve been waiting for that one hot streak he usually has, because his bat is so important for us,” said manager Terry Francona.

OF Michael Brantley had three singles on Friday. It’s his 15th game this year with three or more hits.