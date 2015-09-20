FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
September 20, 2015

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Giovanny Urshela did not play for the third time in the last four games. Urshela has been bothered in recent weeks by a sore right shoulder.

RHP Trevor Bauer made his first career relief appearance Saturday. Bauer pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two. He was moved out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen earlier in the week, after several inconsistent starts.

OF Abraham Almonte was picked off first base for the final out of the game in the Indians’ 4-3 loss to Chicago. Almonte was at first base, representing the potential tying run, with 2B Jason Kipnis at the plate, when RHP David Robertson picked off Almonte to end the game. “That’s tough to take. Abe looked like he wanted to run, but we wanted Kip to hit there,” Manager Terry Francona said.

