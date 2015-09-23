SS Francisco Lindor went 1-for-4 with a single. Over his last 60 games, Lindor is hitting .356 with 27 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs. He is third in the majors in hits and batting average over that span.

RHP Danny Salazar allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings of work. He now has 11 quality starts in his last 13 outings and is 6-5 with a 2.88 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings over that span.

C Yan Gomes was 2-for-4 with two doubles. It was the second time this season he’s hit two doubles in the same game and the first time since July 6 against Houston. It was the fifth two-double game of his career.

3B Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two singles. Over his last nine games, Ramirez is hitting .370 with five extra-base hits and five RBIs.

LF Michael Brantley left the game in the fourth inning with a jammed right shoulder. Brantley, hitting .314 with 15 homers and 84 RBIs, is considered day-to-day.