C Adam Moore was promoted by Cleveland from Triple-A Columbus after the Indians purchased his contract Wednesday. He batted .282 with 44 RBIs in 92 games with the Clippers this season.

INF Jesus Aguilar was called up by the Indians from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Aguilar played just three games with Cleveland in late July and was 2-for-9 during that brief stint in the majors. He batted .267 with 93 RBIs, 19 home runs and 29 doubles in 131 games with Triple-A Columbus this year.

OF Tyler Holt was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room for C Adam Moore on the 40-man roster. Holt played in just nine games with the Indians this season and hit .302 with 28 RBIs in 101 games with Triple-A Columbus this year.

RHP C.C. Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus prior to Wednesday’s game. Lee previously pitched in just one game for the Indians this year after making 37 relief appearances in 2014. He had a 3.39 ERA in 48 games for Columbus this season.

OF Michael Brantley was not in the lineup on Wednesday, one day after injuring his right shoulder while diving for a ball in left field. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said the plan is to have Brantley work with team trainers on Wednesday and see how he feels. Brantley is batting .314 with a league-high 45 doubles in 135 games this year.