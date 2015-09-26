RHP Cody Anderson allowed one run on 10 hits and no walks over 6 2/3 innings. Anderson has won each of his last four starts, striking out 16 in 26 innings and posting an ERA of 1.38. “He continues to learn and get better,” Francona said. “I thought he did really well. He doesn’t get flustered and he’s certainly not scared. He competes like nobody’s business and we’re seeing him get better right in front of our eyes. It’s kind of fun.”

2B Jason Kipnis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run to lead off the game. The blast was his ninth of the season and fourth leadoff homer. He now has seven leadoff shots in his career.

SS Francisco Lindor went 3-for-5 with two singles and a triple. It was his 36th multi-hit game this season, tied with Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang for most by a major league rookie.

DH Carlos Santana went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer in the third inning. For Santana, the home run was his 18th against the Twins, the most he has against any opponent. He now has 11 homers at Target Field, tying him with Toronto’s Jose Bautista for most career home runs by an opponent.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall went 1-for-5 with a two-run single in the first inning. Chisenhall had been in a 1-for-19 slump on the road entering the at-bat. It was his fifth multi-RBI game in 60 career games against Minnesota.