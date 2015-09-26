3B Giovanny Urshela remains sidelined with a right shoulder injury. “He’s actually doing better,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I‘m still trying to figure out what’s best, to get him back in there because he’s feeling better or to let him go home. We’re kind of walking through that right now with the medical staff, trying to figure out, balancing winning, but also his health.”

DH Carlos Santana drew three walks. That upped his total to 104, which leads the American League.

3B Jose Ramirez homered in the first inning, his fifth of the season. He is hitting .308 with three home runs and six RBIs in September.

RHP Josh Tomlin threw a complete-game Sept. 15 against the Royals, but lost 2-0. He allowed two runs, one unearned, on four hits, including a home run, while striking out six. He defeated the White Sox on Sept. 20 in his previous start, throwing 5 2/3 shutout innings.

LF Michael Brantley was a late scratch from the lineup after taking batting practice and aggravating his right shoulder injury. Brantley missed his third straight game with the injury and manager Terry Francona said he would not play Saturday “He’s pushing to get back,” Francona said. “He was in there early all the days doing everything he could to get back. You know, this time of year, you don’t always see guys do that. To see him do that is a good feeling, besides the fact that we’ve got two weeks left, we’ve got a lot of years with him. It’s really meaningful.”