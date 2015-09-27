RHP Danny Salazar, who starts the series finale Sunday, lost at Minnesota in his previous start.

RHP Danny Salazar, who starts the series finale Sunday, lost at Minnesota in his previous start, allowing three runs, five hits and three walks in six innings. Salazar has struck out 186 in 174 1/3 innings.

3B Jose Ramirez matched his career high with three hits, including a double and triple, and scored three runs on Saturday night against the Royals. He is hitting .333 with three home runs and seven RBIs in September.

RHP Josh Tomlin was yanked after 3 2/3 innings against the Royals on Saturday night, permitting five runs and seven hits, including a home run. He is 5-4 with a 4.90 ERA in a dozen career starts against the Royals.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall was removed from the game for precautionary reasons with hamstring cramping after beating out an infield single in the third inning Saturday night. Manager Terry Francona said Chisenhall had some cramps after batting practice. “We’ll get him liquidated and hopefully he can play (Sunday),” Francona said.

OF Michael Brantley missed his fourth straight game on Saturday with a right shoulder injury.

RHP Jeff Manship retired all six batters he faced in Saturday’s win over the Royals. Batters are 20-for-123 off him. He lowered his ERA to 0.97.

