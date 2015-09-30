3B Giovanny Urshela remains sidelined with a sore right shoulder. He hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 17.

RHP Cody Anderson will start the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader vs. Minnesota. In two starts vs. the Twins this year, Anderson has a 6.75 ERA. In 12 starts against all other teams he has a 2.88 ERA.

OF Michael Brantley, who has been plagued by multiple nagging injuries this year, is a question mark for Wednesday’s doubleheader due to a sore right shoulder. Manager Terry Francona wouldn’t rule out shutting down Brantley for the remainder of the season.