FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 30, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Giovanny Urshela remains sidelined with a sore right shoulder. He hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 17.

RHP Cody Anderson will start the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader vs. Minnesota. In two starts vs. the Twins this year, Anderson has a 6.75 ERA. In 12 starts against all other teams he has a 2.88 ERA.

OF Michael Brantley, who has been plagued by multiple nagging injuries this year, is a question mark for Wednesday’s doubleheader due to a sore right shoulder. Manager Terry Francona wouldn’t rule out shutting down Brantley for the remainder of the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.