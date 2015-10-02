3B Giovanny Urshela was in the Indians’ starting lineup Thursday. It was Urshela’s first appearance in a game since Sept. 17. He had been sidelined with a sore right shoulder.

RHP Cody Anderson, who was 5-0 with a 1.38 ERA in six September starts, is the first rookie in the majors to win five games in September since RHP Anibal Sanchez was 5-1 for the Marlins in 2006.

DH Jason Kipnis belted his 43rd double of the season in the fourth inning. Kipnis is second in the American League in doubles, trailing only teammate OF Michael Brantley, who has 45.

RHP Trevor Bauer made his final start of the season Thursday, pitching seven strong innings, allowing one run on two hits. Bauer (11-12) had a roller coaster season. After going 1-2 with a 9.49 ERA in September, which included being banished to the bullpen for a couple weeks, he finished strong with his outing Thursday. “I think I took a step in the right direction this year,” he said. “I won more games than before, and had more high quality outings. Obviously I can still do better, but I‘m going in the right direction.”

RHP Cody Allen threw his team-leading ninth wild pitch in the ninth inning, which allowed the eventual winning run to score. Allen’s nine wild pitches matches his career high set in 2013, and are twice as many as he had last year.