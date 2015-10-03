RHP Corey Kluber will make his final start of the season Saturday. Although Kluber is 8-16 compared to 18-9 in his Cy Young Award-winning season last year, he has more complete games (four), a lower WHIP (1.070), has allowed fewer hits (7.8 per nine innings), fewer walks (1.8), and has a better strikeouts-to-walks ratio (5.49) than he did in his Cy Young season. The Indians have scored two runs or fewer in 11 of Kluber’s 16 losses.

1B Carlos Santana’s three-run double was the big hit in the Indians’ four-run third inning. Santana is hitting .314 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 18 RBIs since Sept. 1. “Every year everyone asks what’s wrong with Carlos and then you look up at the end of the year and he’s pushing 90 RBIs, has 100 walks and hopefully 20 home runs,” manager Terry Francona said.

3B Chris Johnson’s job, since being acquired in a mid-season trade with Atlanta, was to play and hit against left-handed pitchers. Johnson has done well in that area. He had an RBI single off LHP Henry Owens in the third inning Friday. Johnson is hitting .330 (30-91) against left-handers this year.

RHP Josh Tomlin missed the first four months of this season while recovering from shoulder surgery in March. He’s made the most of his time since his return, which he capped by pitching into the seventh inning Friday, allowing two runs to get the win. In 10 starts since his return, he has been outstanding, going 7-2 with a 3.03 ERA. “For the number of starts he’s had, he had a heck of a year, especially with what he has had to battle back from,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.