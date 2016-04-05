RHP Corey Kluber, the Indians’ Opening Day starter Tuesday vs. Boston, is coming off a very solid performance in spring training. In six spring training starters, Kluber, the 2014 American League Cy Young Award winner, was 4-1 with a 2.19 ERA. In 24 innings, he struck out 26 and walked three.

OF James Ramsey has been designated for assignment. Ramsey was acquired from St. Louis in a trade for RHP Justin Masterson on July 30, 2014. A former first-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2012 June Draft, Ramsey last year played at Triple-A Columbus, where he hit .243 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.

RHP Joba Chamberlain’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Chamberlain was signed to a minor league contract and invited to the big league camp as a non-roster player. Chamberlain had a solid camp. In 11 relief appearances, he had a 2.70 ERA and held opposing batters to a .194 batting average. He will be used in middle relief out of the Indians bullpen.

RHP Tommy Hunter has been placed on the 15-day disabled list, which was expected. Hunter had two surgeries after the 2015 season to repair a core muscle injury. He was not expected to be ready to start the 2016 season. Last year in a combined 58 relief appearances with the Cubs and Orioles, Hunter was 4-2 with a 4.18 ERA.