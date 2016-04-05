FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 5, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber, the Indians’ Opening Day starter Tuesday vs. Boston, is coming off a very solid performance in spring training. In six spring training starters, Kluber, the 2014 American League Cy Young Award winner, was 4-1 with a 2.19 ERA. In 24 innings, he struck out 26 and walked three.

OF James Ramsey has been designated for assignment. Ramsey was acquired from St. Louis in a trade for RHP Justin Masterson on July 30, 2014. A former first-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2012 June Draft, Ramsey last year played at Triple-A Columbus, where he hit .243 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.

RHP Joba Chamberlain’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. Chamberlain was signed to a minor league contract and invited to the big league camp as a non-roster player. Chamberlain had a solid camp. In 11 relief appearances, he had a 2.70 ERA and held opposing batters to a .194 batting average. He will be used in middle relief out of the Indians bullpen.

RHP Tommy Hunter has been placed on the 15-day disabled list, which was expected. Hunter had two surgeries after the 2015 season to repair a core muscle injury. He was not expected to be ready to start the 2016 season. Last year in a combined 58 relief appearances with the Cubs and Orioles, Hunter was 4-2 with a 4.18 ERA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.