RHP Corey Kluber gave up four runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings in losing his second Opening Day start when the Indians fell 6-2 to Boston on Tuesday. “I made some mistakes, left a few balls up in the zone and they took advantage of those mistakes. That was the difference in the game,” Kluber said.

RHP Trevor Bauer, in his first relief appearance since being demoted to the bullpen, gave up a walk, a single and a two-run homer to David Ortiz in the ninth inning. Bauer, who won 11 games last year as a starter, lost his spot in the rotation in spring training. The Indians aren’t ruling out a return to the rotation by Bauer at some point in the season, but for now he’ll work out of the bullpen. “If he pitches the way he can, he can be very valuable in any role,” manager Terry Francona said.

OF Tyler Naquin made his major league debut as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Naquin, batting for OF Collin Cowgill, struck out against RHP Junichi Tazawa. Naquin, a left-handed hitter, won a spot on the Opening Day roster with a big spring training. The former first-round draft pick (2012) will be the center fielder in most games, but he did not start on Opening Day against LHP David Price.

OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) began the season on the DL. There is no timetable for his return, but it could be sometime in April. “Hopefully as soon as possible. I‘m chomping at the bit,” Brantley said. OF Marlon Byrd started in left field in place of Brantley in Tuesday’s Opening Day loss to Boston.