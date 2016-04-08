RHP Danny Salazar’s 2016 debut was put on hold when Thursday’s game with Boston was postponed due to inclement weather. Salazar’s start was pushed back one day. He will start Friday against the White Sox in Chicago. Salazar hopes to build off his strong finish in the 2015 season. In his last 12 starts last year, Salazar was 6-4 with a 3.05 ERA while holding opposing teams to a .222 batting average.

INF Jose Ramirez started one of the first two games of the season in left field, in place of the injured Michael Brantley. Ramirez is an infielder by trade, but he has played multiple positions in his three years with the Indians. In addition to left field, Ramirez has started games at second base, third base and shortstop. Manager Terry Francona said Ramirez’s versatility should not be held against him. “Just because a guy moves around doesn’t mean he can’t play a position,” Francona said. “Jose is a really good second baseman. He has the skills to be an everyday player.”

RHP Carlos Carrasco has struck out five or more batters in 19 consecutive starts, dating back to June 13, 2015. That is the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Clayton Kershaw (34). It is also the second longest such streak in Indians history, behind Bob Feller’s 28-game streak from Sept. 9, 1945, to July 20, 1946.

1B Mike Napoli’s seventh-inning home run was the difference in the Indians’ 7-6 win over Boston on Wednesday. Napoli played for the Red Sox from 2013-2015. He also has played for the Angels and Rangers. In 131 career at bats against the Red Sox, Napoli is hitting .282 with 16 home runs, 34 doubles and a 1.074 OPS. He has homered in five of his past eight games against the Red Sox.

RHP Tommy Hunter (core muscle surgery in January 2016) was sent to Triple-A Columbus on a rehab assignment. Last year in a combined 58 relief appearances with the Cubs and Orioles, Hunter was 4-2 with a 4.18 ERA.