RHP Cody Anderson will make his season debut Saturday against the White Sox. Anderson initially was slated to start Friday, but his outing was delayed by two rainouts in four days for the Indians. The 25-year-old hurler went 7-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 15 starts during his rookie season in 2015.

RHP Corey Kluber is scheduled to start on seven days’ rest Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kluber’s start was pushed back because of two rainouts in four days for Cleveland. The 29-year-old ace allowed four runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings in his season debut against Boston.

RHP Danny Salazar (1-0) won his season debut Friday against the White Sox. He limited hitters to one run on two hits in 5 1/3 innings despite struggling with his grip in the cold weather. Salazar improved to 3-1 with a 2.34 ERA in his last four starts against the White Sox.

RHP Josh Tomlin will make his season debut Sunday against the White Sox. Tomlin had been scheduled to start one day earlier, but two rainouts in four days changed the Indians’ pitching plans. Tomlin, 31, went 7-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 10 starts last season.

OF Michael Brantley worked out with Triple-A Columbus on Friday as he recovers from offseason surgery on his right shoulder. Brantley is not slated to play in any games with Columbus. The Indians have not announced a timetable for Brantley to begin a minor-league rehabilitation assignment.